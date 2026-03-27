NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationDevelopmentNorth WestResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Muse submits plans for next phase of £100m Prestwich regeneration

27 Mar 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 248 build-to-rent homes are proposed, alongside a market hall and library

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Green light for £100m+ Prestwich regeneration project

25 Jul 2024
Read

Approval for next phase of Capital & Centric's Sheffield masterplan

24 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Approval granted for 13,000 further Barking Riverside homes

17 Mar 2026
Read

Get Living wins approval for final phase of £1.5bn Elephant and Castle project

24 Mar 2026
Read