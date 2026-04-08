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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyPortugalSpainCorporateInvestment

Mutuactivos and Stoneweg launch €300m hospitality fund

8 Apr 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Spain, Portugal and Italy among target locations

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