Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateFund managerInvestmentSpain

Mutuactivos appoints Azora-owned firm to manage first resi fund

17 Nov 2025 | 12:23 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New strategy provides liquidity to elderly homeowners  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Office Building, Handrail

Q+A: Zenzic Capital on $1bn target for new credit opportunities fund

13 Nov 2025
Read
Astronomy, Outer Space, Planet

Where will the money come from in 2026?

10 Nov 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Core capital reawakens: scale and liquidity drive Europe's real estate reset

30 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Cain’s Jon Strang on a new cycle starting for net lease

10 Oct 2025
Read