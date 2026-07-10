Myriad Group acquires Parklands Care Homes

Senior livingScotlandUK & IrelandResidentialCorporateInvestmentM&A
10 Jul 2026 | 17:19 | London | by May Agaran
Deal agreed for 13 Scottish care homes
US REIT has sweet tooth for Lindt HQ
Cain locks in tenant for 190,500 sq ft Leeds logistics building
Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game
La Caisse downsizes £675m student acquisition as assets return to market
Greystar wins mandate for 1,100-home Dublin portfolio
AI occupiers to drive Dublin office demand
London offices face potential £1bn tax hit
Real Estate Balance launches biennial diversity poll
Barings on investment targets: “the market is less competitive than it used to be”
Long Harbour appoints director of asset management
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office