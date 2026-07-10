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Senior livingScotlandUK & IrelandResidentialCorporateInvestmentM&A

Myriad Group acquires Parklands Care Homes

10 Jul 2026 | 17:19 | London | by May Agaran

Deal agreed for 13 Scottish care homes

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