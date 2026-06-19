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Hotels & LeisureM&AUK & Ireland

Mystery bidder emerges for PPHE after Fattal talks stall

19 Jun 2026 | 07:32 | London | by James Buckley

PPHE hotel portfolio is valued at around £2.2bn

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