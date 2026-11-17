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17 Nov 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Asset manager aims to strengthen existing mix of uses and attract new tenants
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Arrow sells £25m Gatwick logistics development
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
Regeneration and masterplanning specialists launch new consultancy
Oaktree delays CompassRock IPO to next year
Greykite sells minority Silverdock stake to Franklin Templeton’s BSP
Kadans and CWG bank £368m loan for life sciences tower
Institutions to favour industrial and logistics investment over next 12 months
London’s housing targets mean little if the numbers don’t stack up
GIC managing director departs
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
GIC managing director departs
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model