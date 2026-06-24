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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

National Housing Bank bolsters executive team with industry veterans

24 Jun 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

Jennifer Murray, Steve Willingham, Barry Fowler and Conan McKenzie join Homes England-backed bank

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