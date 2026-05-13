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ResidentialCanadaCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

National Housing Bank pumps £100m into Starlight resi fund

13 May 2026 | 07:27 | London | by May Agaran

Bank to provide phased investment for Canadian investor’s UK Build-to-Rent Fund II

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