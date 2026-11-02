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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Native Land kicks off prime London venture with Kensington deal

2 Nov 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Alexander Peace, Guy Montague-Jones

Senior living developer and operator Riverstone offloads £120m Eliot House

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