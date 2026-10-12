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FinancingDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Native Land secures £132m for Guildford riverside scheme

12 Oct 2026 | 12:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

NatWest and Homes England provide development debt for former Debenhams site conversion

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