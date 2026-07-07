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LeasingLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Naylors secures 175,000 sq ft industrial lettings trio

7 Jul 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Transactions include lettings to Headlam Group, Project Padel and national logistics company 3PL

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