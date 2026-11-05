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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

Necron sells logistics centre at Dutch Fresh Port

5 Nov 2026 | 11:18 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Bakker Barendrecht leases entire property

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