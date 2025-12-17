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CorporateContinental EuropeInvestmentM&AResidentialSpain

Neinor completes acquisition of 79% stake in Aedas

17 Dec 2025 | 15:10 | London | by Amy Finch

Spanish developer plans to increase ownership share through mandatory tender offer

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