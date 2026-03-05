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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpain

Neinor completes Aedas acquisition

5 Mar 2026 | 15:20 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Spanish residential developer raises stake to almost 97%

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