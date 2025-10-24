Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporateContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentResidentialSpain

Neinor raises €140m in capital increase

24 Oct 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Orion Capital Managers grows stake by subscribing €100m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Neinor raises additional €100m in tap bond issue 

20 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

US fund buys equity stake in €900m Spanish developer

22 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Neinor exceeds acquisitions target with €1.8bn of deployed capital

25 Jul 2025
Read

How Neinor beat the funds to seal Spain’s biggest sector M&A deal in a decade

14 Jul 2025
Read