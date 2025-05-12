Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Neinor sells €25m Spanish resi portfolio

12 May 2025 | 10:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Three rental properties acquired by 1810 Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Patrizia and Urbania launch €130m Spanish resi joint venture

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

K-Fast sells €80m Gothenburg resi portfolio

9 May 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Ampere Gestion raises €325m in first close of new French housing fund

12 May 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Architecture

Final three fight it out for €1.2bn Livensa

9 May 2025
Read