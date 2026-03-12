NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeESGRetailSpain

Neinver secures €54m green refi for Spanish retail assets

12 Mar 2026 | 14:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Aareal Bank is the lender

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Dome, Architecture, Building

Rivoli to list Seville mall

10 Mar 2026
Read
Wood, Indoors, Interior Design

Q+A: Castellana – "Shopping centres offer more levers for value creation than retail parks"

2 Mar 2026
Read
Road, City, Architecture

Henderson Park and Eurofund sell €340m Madrid mall

27 Feb 2026
Read
City, Neighborhood, Road

Cheyne loans €136m for Lisbon mixed-use project

19 Jan 2026
Read