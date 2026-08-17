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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLeasingNordics

Neoclouds lead European data centre signings in first half

17 Aug 2026 | 13:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

AI demand drives take-up to record levels, CBRE says

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