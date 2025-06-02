Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

Neoshare appoints head of portfolio and capital advisory

2 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Monica Popescu previously worked at Henley IM and Colliers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Neoshare expands logistics teams in Munich and Frankfurt

22 May 2025
Read
Dimples, Face, Head

Neoshare adds resi specialist to national investment team

2 Apr 2025
Read

Neoshare poaches CBRE Frankfurt manager

2 Apr 2025
Read

Neoshare hires head of transactions

5 Feb 2025
Read