Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentResidential

Neoshare poaches JLL Munich director

1 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Jonas Freitag will join national residential investment team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Neoshare appoints head of portfolio and capital advisory

2 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Neoshare expands logistics teams in Munich and Frankfurt

22 May 2025
Read

Neoshare poaches CBRE Frankfurt manager

2 Apr 2025
Read

Neoshare hires head of transactions

5 Feb 2025
Read