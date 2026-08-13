NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

NEPI Rockcastle confirms €254m Bilbao retail acquisition

13 Aug 2026 | 14:34 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Le Retail Hiper Ondara sells MegaPark Barakaldo

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Lighthouse secures €128m loan for Spanish retail portfolio

11 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Road

CaixaBank provides €64m financing to develop Madrid retail park

4 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Norges and Sonae buy €1.5bn Spanish shopping centre portfolio

3 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

CEE investor in talks to buy northern Spain's biggest retail park

24 Jul 2026
Read