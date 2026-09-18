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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

NEPI Rockcastle exits Baltics with €200m sale

18 Sep 2026 | 13:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm entered the region in 2018

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