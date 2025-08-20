Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetail

NEPI Rockcastle raises guidance after strong first half 

20 Aug 2025 | 14:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Shopping centre developer’s portfolio exceeded €8bn for first time  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, House

Blackstone picks retail specialist for €410m Italian premium outlet deal

18 Aug 2025
Read

TAG buys €565m Polish housing portfolio from Resi4Rent

18 Aug 2025
Read

Demire raises full-year earnings forecast  

15 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Patrizia regains profitability in first half 

13 Aug 2025
Read