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CorporateBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeNetherlandsPolandRetail

NEPI Rockcastle seeks Dutch REIT status

25 Feb 2026 | 15:06 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Retail specialist wants to be on the same footing as its European listed peers

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