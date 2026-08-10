NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateESGNetherlandsRetail

NEPI Rockcastle signs €250m green term loan

10 Aug 2026 | 12:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Subsidiary obtains facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Klépierre raises 2026 guidance

7 Aug 2026
Read

Apsys acquires Katowice mall from Union

4 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Person

Appeninn acquires €100m+ Polish retail portfolio

3 Aug 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, City

Deutsche EuroShop completes European conversion

3 Aug 2026
Read