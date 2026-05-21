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InvestmentFund managerFundraisingUK & Ireland

Nest hatches commercial property mandate

21 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, Guy Montague-Jones

Search for manager comes as fast-growing pension fund turns attention to direct investment

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