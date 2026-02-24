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OfficeSouth WestUK & Ireland

Net lease specialist closes latest £40m office acquisition

24 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Long income-focused investor has bought St James’s Place’s Cirencester HQ

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