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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Net Zero acquires German resi portfolio from Ares and Forte

9 Jun 2026 | 13:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Mira Kaizl

Zaga Capital-backed company secures 1,010 units and 57,800 sq m

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