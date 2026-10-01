NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentPeople

Net Zero confirms German resi acquisition and appoints finance chief

1 Oct 2026 | 10:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Rob Jones joins from CTP

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

7R names new finance chief

28 Sep 2026
Read

Nido Livensa appoints chief digital and innovation officer

16 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Prime Capital provides €20m refinancing for Berlin resi portfolio

16 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read