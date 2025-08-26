Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Netflix London HQ on the block for £160m

26 Aug 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

West End home of US streaming giant hits the market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Private equity giant agrees sale of £160m London hotel

18 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Eversheds’ City HQ on the block for £120m

15 Jul 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Aware and Delancey close £120m West End purchase

1 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

€50m+ Munich office on the block

16 Apr 2025
Read