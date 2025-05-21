Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Network Space adds duo to investment team

21 May 2025 | 10:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Corinne Travis and Gabrielle Nash join Merseyside-based property developer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

JP Morgan Asset Management names global real estate head 

15 May 2025
Read

Tatton Estate names new chief executive

14 May 2025
Read

Carter Jonas poaches LSH's head of transactions

13 May 2025
Read

Railpen adds development director to property team

8 May 2025
Read