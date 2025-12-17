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LogisticsDevelopmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Network Space secures consent for 100,000 sq ft Warrington industrial hub

17 Dec 2025 | 15:06 | London | by May Agaran

Cadent Gas Works site redevelopment moves forward

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