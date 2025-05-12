Advanced Search

Life sciencesAlternativesLogisticsNorth WestUK & Ireland

Network Space sets outs plans for hybrid life sciences and logistics scheme

12 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Next phase of plans submitted at St Helens campus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Network Space Investments buys prime Sheffield industrial estate

9 Apr 2025
Read

Green light for Network Space's Yorkshire logistics scheme

19 Mar 2025
Read

Network Space director to head up Stockport MDC

10 Mar 2025
Read

Approval for Network Space's Manchester business park expansion

2 Dec 2024
Read