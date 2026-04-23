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LogisticsIrelandUK & Ireland

New buyers circle €220m Irish logistics portfolio after Baupost deal fails

23 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Hedge fund’s potential acquisition ends after attempted price chip

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