New buyers lead £100m+ regional office deal recovery

OfficeSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWales
6 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Trio of £30m+ deals close to concluding
Melford Capital pays £22m for Stoke retail hub
Canadian Urban heading to Europe to seek $250m
Urban Partners appoints duo to board
Joint venture created for £105m Edinburgh resi scheme
AIF Capital launches €150m European mobility fund
Thor Equities brings the thunder with Irish debut
€34m Dublin office receivership sale launched
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Crossbay expands UK portfolio with triple acquisition
Supermarket Income grows portfolio to £2bn
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Investment star Dale Johnstone sets up advisory firm
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff