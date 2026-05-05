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CorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

New commercial real estate trade body officially launches

5 May 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Real Estate:UK formed following merger of the British Property Federation, Association of Real Estate Funds and the Investment Property Forum

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