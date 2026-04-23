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New CPA chair: viability in the City still “a massive issue”

23 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

As Nikki Dibley takes over from Ross Sayers at the City Property Association, the pair speak to Green Street News

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