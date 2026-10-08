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ResidentialCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

New developer hires two directors

8 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Parklife Partnerships recruits regeneration expert Pat Hayes and development specialist Daniel Hagger

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