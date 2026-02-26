New development firm launches with 1,200-home pipeline

CorporateDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands
26 Feb 2026 | 07:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Redford Developments was formed with Richard Mees as chief executive and Eric Grove as chairman
Hollis bolsters Bristol team with director hire
Cohort Capital completes Stafford London mezz facility
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Greycoat emerges as buyer of £80m South East campus
Regional REIT reports drop in earnings and valuations in first half
BNP Paribas AM Alts raises €1.2bn for infra debt fund
Nestlé picks JLL as global portfolio services provider
GMS Estates puts £25m Covent Garden hotel site on the block
Harris Associates expands to Europe with debut €85m student deals
Demand continues to outpace supply in South East logistics hotspots
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Rise of the super investors
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site