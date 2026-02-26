NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

New development firm launches with 1,200-home pipeline

26 Feb 2026 | 07:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Redford Developments was formed with Richard Mees as chief executive and Eric Grove as chairman

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Plans lodged for Nottingham's first co-living scheme

3 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Wavensmere plans 320 Nottingham co-living homes

17 Nov 2025
Read
Fence, Neighborhood, Car

UK development land prices reached floor in 2025, says Knight Frank

19 Feb 2026
Read
Person, Worker, Clothing

Midlands and North West take-up exceeds 18m sq ft in 2025

21 Jan 2026
Read