Advanced Search

LondonOfficeUK & Ireland

New development manager drafted in at One Poultry

16 May 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Asset has had a number of false starts with DMs over the years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

German fund manager drafted in on One Poultry

11 Jun 2024
Read
City, Road, Street

Bank of Ireland puts One Poultry debt up for sale at discount

23 Nov 2023
Read
City, Road, Street

Nuveen drafted in for Poultry shake-up

28 Sep 2023
Read
City, Road, Street

Debt woes deepen for Korean owner of £140m London landmark

2 Aug 2023
Read