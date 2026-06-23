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FinancingLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

New lender to enter The Stage with £200m+ refi up and running

23 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Process will simplify debt structure for site of Shakespeare’s 16th-century Curtain Theatre in Shoreditch

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