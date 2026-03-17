NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

New living sector advisory firm launches

17 Mar 2026 | 15:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Avalon Partners being led by Angela Higgins, Amanda Rennie and Robin Matthews

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Word, Symbol, Logo

Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale

11 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Tower Hamlets on partner hunt for 52,000-home pipeline

10 Mar 2026
Read
Construction, Construction Crane, Scaffolding

Build-to-rent investment now totals £40bn, says Knight Frank

6 Mar 2026
Read
Fence, Symbol, Ball

Agent appointed for HS2 phase two property sell-off

17 Mar 2026
Read