New NPL survey indicates growing pressure on German real estate lenders

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Non-performing loansContinental EuropeDevelopmentDistressFinancingGermanyInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetail
11 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl
Non-performing loan volumes in the country have increased steadily since 2023, according to KPMG
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