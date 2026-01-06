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LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporatePeople

New operating company launches and lines up private equity logistics partnership

6 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Asset management venture set up by senior European exec

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