NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDistressLondonUK & Ireland

New owner secured for £200m Master Brewer site

28 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Collapsed Inland Homes had been bringing forward Hillingdon scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Verdion snaps up Rhine-Ruhr site for €68m urban logistics project

1 Sep 2026
Read
Grass, Nature, Outdoors

The best unbuilt schemes: developments that could have been

28 Aug 2026
Read

HB Reavis reworks London's One Waterloo plans

26 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Go-ahead for Landsec's revised £1bn Finchley Road scheme

24 Aug 2026
Read