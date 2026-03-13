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Policy & RegulationESGPlanningResidentialSustainabilityUK & Ireland

New planning rules shackle environmental agencies

13 Mar 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Alexander Peace

Natural England and the Environment Agency will have to “prioritise outcomes over process”

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