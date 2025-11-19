Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingInvestmentLondonSpainSwitzerlandUK & Ireland

New player to deploy €150m with debut pan-European resi fund

19 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Rent-to-own vehicle has held its first close and acquired three London portfolios

