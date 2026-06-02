NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

New players fight it out for housing association’s £750m London portfolio

2 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Final shortlist emerges for Notting Hill Genesis’ private rented sector arm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Newmark bolsters resi team with two Knight Frank partners

26 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Citi recruits top research analyst to investment banking team

22 May 2026
Read

Nest hatches commercial property mandate

21 May 2026
Read

Cushman hires living capital markets specialist

19 May 2026
Read