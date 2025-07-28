Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

New Property Ventures and Bankfoot APAM lodge Glasgow student plans

28 Jul 2025 | 11:54 | London | by May Agaran

259 beds planned at 38 Cadogan Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Bankfoot APAM plans revamp of Warrington industrial site

28 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Maslow and Fusion on agreeing £500m student mega-loan

8 Jul 2025
Read
Brick, Architecture, Building

Is there a crisis looming in the student market?

25 Jun 2025
Read

Glasgow residential development site hits the market

18 Jun 2025
Read