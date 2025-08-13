Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationNorth WestUK & Ireland

New vision moves forward for long-awaited Altair site

13 Aug 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Savills to lead development brief for south Manchester scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Human, Building

Nikal founder exits after 18 years

16 Mar 2021
Read
Person, Human, Building

Supermarket inks pre-let at Altrincham's £70m Altair

18 Feb 2021
Read
Person, Human, Building

Council backs out of leisure anchor at Nikal’s £70m Altair

21 Jan 2021
Read
Building, Human, Person

Nikal eyes Trafford tie-up at Altrincham’s £70m Altair

31 Jan 2020
Read